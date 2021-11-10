Kitex Garments Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 178.09 crore, up 33.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 178.09 crore in September 2021 up 33.72% from Rs. 133.18 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.26 crore in September 2021 up 41.62% from Rs. 19.25 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.42 crore in September 2021 up 32.89% from Rs. 31.92 crore in September 2020.

Kitex Garments EPS has increased to Rs. 4.10 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.89 in September 2020.

Kitex Garments shares closed at 171.20 on November 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 68.42% returns over the last 6 months and 66.78% over the last 12 months.