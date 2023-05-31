Kitex Garments Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 97.71 crore, down 61.46% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kitex Garments are:

    Net Sales at Rs 97.71 crore in March 2023 down 61.46% from Rs. 253.55 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.22 crore in March 2023 down 90.48% from Rs. 44.34 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.88 crore in March 2023 down 82.74% from Rs. 68.83 crore in March 2022.

    Kitex Garments EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.63 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.67 in March 2022.

    Kitex Garments shares closed at 162.35 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.16% returns over the last 6 months and -33.20% over the last 12 months.

    Kitex Garments
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations97.7168.22253.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations97.7168.22253.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials69.5037.71157.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-24.41-8.95-28.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost24.5224.3830.20
    Depreciation5.145.235.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses32.3016.1338.79
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.35-6.2749.78
    Other Income16.093.4413.62
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.74-2.8363.40
    Interest0.091.862.99
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.66-4.7060.42
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.66-4.7060.42
    Tax2.441.9516.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.22-6.6544.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.22-6.6544.34
    Equity Share Capital6.656.656.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.63-1.006.67
    Diluted EPS0.63-1.006.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.63-1.006.67
    Diluted EPS0.63-1.006.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Kitex Garments #Results #Textiles - Readymade Apparels
    first published: May 31, 2023 11:00 am