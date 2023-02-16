 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kitex Garments Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 68.22 crore, down 66.38% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 10:45 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kitex Garments are:Net Sales at Rs 68.22 crore in December 2022 down 66.38% from Rs. 202.91 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.65 crore in December 2022 down 119.15% from Rs. 34.71 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.40 crore in December 2022 down 95.6% from Rs. 54.54 crore in December 2021. Kitex Garments shares closed at 153.80 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -35.00% returns over the last 6 months and -38.96% over the last 12 months.
Kitex Garments
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations68.22141.67202.91
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations68.22141.67202.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials37.7142.0377.80
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.9520.044.99
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost24.3829.1031.46
Depreciation5.235.395.46
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses16.1323.1439.40
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.2721.9743.79
Other Income3.448.905.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.8330.8749.08
Interest1.861.160.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.7029.7248.78
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-4.7029.7248.78
Tax1.954.6514.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.6525.0634.71
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.6525.0634.71
Equity Share Capital6.656.656.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.003.775.22
Diluted EPS-1.003.775.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.003.775.22
Diluted EPS-1.003.775.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

