    Kitex Garments Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 68.22 crore, down 66.38% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 10:45 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kitex Garments are:Net Sales at Rs 68.22 crore in December 2022 down 66.38% from Rs. 202.91 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.65 crore in December 2022 down 119.15% from Rs. 34.71 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.40 crore in December 2022 down 95.6% from Rs. 54.54 crore in December 2021.Kitex Garments shares closed at 153.80 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -35.00% returns over the last 6 months and -38.96% over the last 12 months.
    Kitex Garments
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations68.22141.67202.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations68.22141.67202.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials37.7142.0377.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.9520.044.99
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost24.3829.1031.46
    Depreciation5.235.395.46
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.1323.1439.40
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.2721.9743.79
    Other Income3.448.905.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.8330.8749.08
    Interest1.861.160.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.7029.7248.78
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-4.7029.7248.78
    Tax1.954.6514.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.6525.0634.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.6525.0634.71
    Equity Share Capital6.656.656.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.003.775.22
    Diluted EPS-1.003.775.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.003.775.22
    Diluted EPS-1.003.775.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

