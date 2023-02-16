Kitex Garments Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 68.22 crore, down 66.38% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 68.22 141.67 202.91 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 68.22 141.67 202.91 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 37.71 42.03 77.80 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -8.95 20.04 4.99 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 24.38 29.10 31.46 Depreciation 5.23 5.39 5.46 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 16.13 23.14 39.40 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.27 21.97 43.79 Other Income 3.44 8.90 5.29 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.83 30.87 49.08 Interest 1.86 1.16 0.30 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.70 29.72 48.78 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -4.70 29.72 48.78 Tax 1.95 4.65 14.07 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -6.65 25.06 34.71 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -6.65 25.06 34.71 Equity Share Capital 6.65 6.65 6.65 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.00 3.77 5.22 Diluted EPS -1.00 3.77 5.22 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.00 3.77 5.22 Diluted EPS -1.00 3.77 5.22 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited