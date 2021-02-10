Kitex Garments Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 120.90 crore, down 51.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 120.90 crore in December 2020 down 51.81% from Rs. 250.86 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.83 crore in December 2020 down 53.98% from Rs. 36.57 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.24 crore in December 2020 down 50.12% from Rs. 60.62 crore in December 2019.

Kitex Garments EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.53 in December 2020 from Rs. 5.50 in December 2019.

Kitex Garments shares closed at 110.85 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 8.73% returns over the last 6 months and -15.80% over the last 12 months.