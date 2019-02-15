Kitex Garments Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 136.13 crore, down 7.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 136.13 crore in December 2018 down 7.6% from Rs. 147.33 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.35 crore in December 2018 down 29.87% from Rs. 17.62 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.58 crore in December 2018 down 16.18% from Rs. 35.29 crore in December 2017.

Kitex Garments EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.86 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.65 in December 2017.

Kitex Garments shares closed at 97.05 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -19.93% returns over the last 6 months and -60.68% over the last 12 months.