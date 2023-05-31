Kitex Garments Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 97.71 crore, down 61.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 97.71 crore in March 2023 down 61.46% from Rs. 253.55 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.36 crore in March 2023 down 92.4% from Rs. 44.20 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.63 crore in March 2023 down 84.53% from Rs. 68.73 crore in March 2022.

Kitex Garments EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.45 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.65 in March 2022.

Kitex Garments shares closed at 162.35 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.16% returns over the last 6 months and -33.20% over the last 12 months.