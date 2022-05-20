 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Kitex Garments Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 253.55 crore, up 126.97% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2022 / 10:38 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kitex Garments are:

Net Sales at Rs 253.55 crore in March 2022 up 126.97% from Rs. 111.71 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.20 crore in March 2022 up 434.52% from Rs. 8.27 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.73 crore in March 2022 up 235.27% from Rs. 20.50 crore in March 2021.

Kitex Garments EPS has increased to Rs. 6.65 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.24 in March 2021.

Kitex Garments shares closed at 259.20 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 57.00% returns over the last 6 months and 144.18% over the last 12 months.

Kitex Garments
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 253.55 202.91 111.71
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 253.55 202.91 111.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 157.80 77.80 99.09
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -28.44 4.99 -49.89
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 30.20 31.46 19.09
Depreciation 5.43 5.46 5.27
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 38.82 39.44 25.15
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 49.75 43.75 13.00
Other Income 13.55 5.31 2.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 63.30 49.06 15.23
Interest 2.99 0.30 0.86
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 60.32 48.76 14.37
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 60.32 48.76 14.37
Tax 16.12 14.07 6.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 44.20 34.69 8.27
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 44.20 34.69 8.27
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 44.20 34.69 8.27
Equity Share Capital 6.65 6.65 6.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.65 5.22 1.24
Diluted EPS 6.65 5.22 1.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.65 5.22 1.24
Diluted EPS 6.65 5.22 1.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Kitex Garments #Results #Textiles - Readymade Apparels
first published: May 20, 2022 10:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.