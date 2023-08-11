Kitex Garments Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 145.78 crore, down 41.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 145.78 crore in June 2023 down 41.55% from Rs. 249.40 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.86 crore in June 2023 down 78.54% from Rs. 36.62 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.37 crore in June 2023 down 70.95% from Rs. 56.35 crore in June 2022.

Kitex Garments EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.18 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.50 in June 2022.

Kitex Garments shares closed at 194.00 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.08% returns over the last 6 months and -23.06% over the last 12 months.