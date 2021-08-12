Kitex Garments Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 153.78 crore, up 71.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 153.78 crore in June 2021 up 71.64% from Rs. 89.60 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.51 crore in June 2021 up 62.05% from Rs. 12.66 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.50 crore in June 2021 up 35.19% from Rs. 24.78 crore in June 2020.

Kitex Garments EPS has increased to Rs. 3.08 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.90 in June 2020.

Kitex Garments shares closed at 163.20 on August 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 54.18% returns over the last 6 months and 51.46% over the last 12 months.