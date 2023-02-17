Kitex Garments Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 68.22 crore, down 66.38% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kitex Garments are:
Net Sales at Rs 68.22 crore in December 2022 down 66.38% from Rs. 202.91 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.08 crore in December 2022 down 111.76% from Rs. 34.69 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.90 crore in December 2022 down 96.52% from Rs. 54.52 crore in December 2021.
Kitex Garments shares closed at 156.15 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -34.00% returns over the last 6 months and -37.23% over the last 12 months.
|
|Kitex Garments
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|68.22
|141.67
|202.91
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|68.22
|141.67
|202.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|37.71
|42.03
|77.80
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-8.95
|20.04
|4.99
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|24.33
|29.15
|31.46
|Depreciation
|5.23
|5.39
|5.46
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|16.67
|23.28
|39.44
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.76
|21.78
|43.75
|Other Income
|3.43
|8.89
|5.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.33
|30.67
|49.06
|Interest
|1.86
|1.16
|0.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.20
|29.51
|48.76
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.20
|29.51
|48.76
|Tax
|-0.97
|7.91
|14.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.22
|21.60
|34.69
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.22
|21.60
|34.69
|Minority Interest
|0.14
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-4.08
|21.60
|34.69
|Equity Share Capital
|6.65
|6.65
|6.65
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.64
|3.25
|5.22
|Diluted EPS
|-0.64
|3.25
|5.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.64
|3.25
|5.22
|Diluted EPS
|-0.64
|3.25
|5.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited