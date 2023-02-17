 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kitex Garments Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 68.22 crore, down 66.38% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kitex Garments are:

Net Sales at Rs 68.22 crore in December 2022 down 66.38% from Rs. 202.91 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.08 crore in December 2022 down 111.76% from Rs. 34.69 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.90 crore in December 2022 down 96.52% from Rs. 54.52 crore in December 2021.

Kitex Garments
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 68.22 141.67 202.91
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 68.22 141.67 202.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 37.71 42.03 77.80
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -8.95 20.04 4.99
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 24.33 29.15 31.46
Depreciation 5.23 5.39 5.46
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 16.67 23.28 39.44
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.76 21.78 43.75
Other Income 3.43 8.89 5.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.33 30.67 49.06
Interest 1.86 1.16 0.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.20 29.51 48.76
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -5.20 29.51 48.76
Tax -0.97 7.91 14.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.22 21.60 34.69
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.22 21.60 34.69
Minority Interest 0.14 -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -4.08 21.60 34.69
Equity Share Capital 6.65 6.65 6.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.64 3.25 5.22
Diluted EPS -0.64 3.25 5.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.64 3.25 5.22
Diluted EPS -0.64 3.25 5.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited