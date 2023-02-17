Kitex Garments Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 68.22 crore, down 66.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68.22 crore in December 2022 down 66.38% from Rs. 202.91 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.08 crore in December 2022 down 111.76% from Rs. 34.69 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.90 crore in December 2022 down 96.52% from Rs. 54.52 crore in December 2021.