Kisan Mouldings Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 82.33 crore, down 17.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 82.33 crore in March 2023 down 17.65% from Rs. 99.98 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.70 crore in March 2023 up 68.75% from Rs. 31.03 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2023 up 97.49% from Rs. 23.50 crore in March 2022.

Kisan Mouldings shares closed at 8.48 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.62% returns over the last 6 months and -23.19% over the last 12 months.