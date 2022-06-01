Kisan Mouldings Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 99.98 crore, up 38.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 99.98 crore in March 2022 up 38.08% from Rs. 72.41 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 31.03 crore in March 2022 down 61.4% from Rs. 19.22 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 23.50 crore in March 2022 down 169.19% from Rs. 8.73 crore in March 2021.

Kisan Mouldings shares closed at 11.35 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -20.35% returns over the last 6 months and -30.15% over the last 12 months.