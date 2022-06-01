Kisan Mouldings Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 99.98 crore, up 38.08% Y-o-Y
June 01, 2022 / 03:34 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kisan Mouldings are:
Net Sales at Rs 99.98 crore in March 2022 up 38.08% from Rs. 72.41 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 31.03 crore in March 2022 down 61.4% from Rs. 19.22 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 23.50 crore in March 2022 down 169.19% from Rs. 8.73 crore in March 2021.
Kisan Mouldings shares closed at 11.35 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -20.35% returns over the last 6 months and -30.15% over the last 12 months.
|Kisan Mouldings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|99.98
|72.12
|72.41
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|99.98
|72.12
|72.41
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|69.72
|51.67
|60.16
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.69
|4.89
|1.03
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|37.06
|16.05
|-0.23
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.13
|3.23
|2.50
|Depreciation
|2.18
|2.17
|2.69
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13.38
|11.95
|17.99
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-28.19
|-17.84
|-11.74
|Other Income
|2.51
|0.49
|0.32
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-25.68
|-17.35
|-11.42
|Interest
|5.35
|8.86
|8.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-31.03
|-26.21
|-19.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-31.03
|-26.21
|-19.52
|Tax
|--
|--
|-0.29
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-31.03
|-26.21
|-19.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-31.03
|-26.21
|-19.22
|Equity Share Capital
|33.86
|33.86
|33.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.16
|-7.74
|-5.68
|Diluted EPS
|-9.16
|-7.74
|-5.68
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.16
|-7.74
|-5.68
|Diluted EPS
|-9.16
|-7.74
|-5.68
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited