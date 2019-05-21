Kisan Mouldings Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 110.97 crore, down 32.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 110.97 crore in March 2019 down 32.59% from Rs. 164.62 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.18 crore in March 2019 down 184.11% from Rs. 8.54 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.76 crore in March 2019 down 78.53% from Rs. 22.17 crore in March 2018.

Kisan Mouldings shares closed at 34.10 on May 20, 2019 (BSE) and has given -51.77% returns over the last 6 months and -82.54% over the last 12 months.