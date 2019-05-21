Kisan Mouldings Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 110.97 crore, down 32.59% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kisan Mouldings are:
Net Sales at Rs 110.97 crore in March 2019 down 32.59% from Rs. 164.62 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.18 crore in March 2019 down 184.11% from Rs. 8.54 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.76 crore in March 2019 down 78.53% from Rs. 22.17 crore in March 2018.
Kisan Mouldings shares closed at 34.10 on May 20, 2019 (BSE) and has given -51.77% returns over the last 6 months and -82.54% over the last 12 months.
|
|Kisan Mouldings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|110.97
|121.70
|164.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|110.97
|121.70
|164.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|46.42
|74.99
|82.23
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|14.71
|13.82
|38.97
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|20.96
|-1.71
|-6.03
|Power & Fuel
|4.34
|4.96
|4.20
|Employees Cost
|4.20
|4.78
|6.25
|Depreciation
|3.46
|3.54
|3.43
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|5.99
|6.25
|6.80
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.11
|11.47
|13.51
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.79
|3.60
|15.26
|Other Income
|0.51
|0.27
|3.48
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.30
|3.87
|18.74
|Interest
|8.33
|7.61
|8.78
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.04
|-3.74
|9.96
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.04
|-3.74
|9.96
|Tax
|0.15
|-1.06
|1.42
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.18
|-2.68
|8.54
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.18
|-2.68
|8.54
|Equity Share Capital
|33.86
|33.86
|33.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.12
|-0.86
|2.75
|Diluted EPS
|-2.12
|-0.86
|2.75
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.12
|-0.86
|2.75
|Diluted EPS
|-2.12
|-0.86
|2.75
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited