    Kisan Mouldings Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 81.01 crore, up 20.64% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 04:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kisan Mouldings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 81.01 crore in June 2023 up 20.64% from Rs. 67.15 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.07 crore in June 2023 up 52.78% from Rs. 14.97 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.04 crore in June 2023 up 117.81% from Rs. 5.84 crore in June 2022.

    Kisan Mouldings shares closed at 10.56 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 11.75% returns over the last 6 months and -0.94% over the last 12 months.

    Kisan Mouldings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations81.0182.3367.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations81.0182.3367.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials62.4559.6556.32
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.410.880.87
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.036.582.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.432.542.52
    Depreciation1.892.012.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.2414.2411.65
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.45-3.56-8.77
    Other Income0.600.960.74
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.85-2.60-8.03
    Interest6.227.096.94
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-7.07-9.70-14.97
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-7.07-9.70-14.97
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-7.07-9.70-14.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-7.07-9.70-14.97
    Equity Share Capital33.8633.8633.86
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.09-2.86-4.42
    Diluted EPS-2.09-2.86-4.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.09-2.86-4.42
    Diluted EPS-2.09-2.86-4.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 04:00 pm

