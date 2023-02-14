Kisan Mouldings Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 67.10 crore, down 6.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.10 crore in December 2022 down 6.95% from Rs. 72.12 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.55 crore in December 2022 up 40.67% from Rs. 26.21 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.88 crore in December 2022 up 54.68% from Rs. 15.18 crore in December 2021.