 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Kisan Mouldings Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 67.10 crore, down 6.95% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 11:49 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kisan Mouldings are:

Net Sales at Rs 67.10 crore in December 2022 down 6.95% from Rs. 72.12 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.55 crore in December 2022 up 40.67% from Rs. 26.21 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.88 crore in December 2022 up 54.68% from Rs. 15.18 crore in December 2021.

Kisan Mouldings
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 67.10 56.40 72.12
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 67.10 56.40 72.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 53.61 42.20 51.67
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.43 0.28 4.89
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.14 7.36 16.05
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.91 2.51 3.23
Depreciation 1.97 1.84 2.17
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.27 10.20 11.95
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -9.22 -7.98 -17.84
Other Income 0.38 0.41 0.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.85 -7.57 -17.35
Interest 6.71 6.65 8.86
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -15.55 -14.22 -26.21
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -15.55 -14.22 -26.21
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -15.55 -14.22 -26.21
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -15.55 -14.22 -26.21
Equity Share Capital 33.86 33.86 33.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.59 -4.20 -7.74
Diluted EPS -4.59 -4.20 -7.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.59 -4.20 -7.74
Diluted EPS -4.59 -4.20 -7.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited