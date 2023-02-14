English
    Kisan Mouldings Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 67.10 crore, down 6.95% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kisan Mouldings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 67.10 crore in December 2022 down 6.95% from Rs. 72.12 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.55 crore in December 2022 up 40.67% from Rs. 26.21 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.88 crore in December 2022 up 54.68% from Rs. 15.18 crore in December 2021.

    Kisan Mouldings shares closed at 9.45 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.00% returns over the last 6 months and -44.41% over the last 12 months.

    Kisan Mouldings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations67.1056.4072.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations67.1056.4072.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials53.6142.2051.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.430.284.89
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.147.3616.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.912.513.23
    Depreciation1.971.842.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.2710.2011.95
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.22-7.98-17.84
    Other Income0.380.410.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.85-7.57-17.35
    Interest6.716.658.86
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-15.55-14.22-26.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-15.55-14.22-26.21
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-15.55-14.22-26.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-15.55-14.22-26.21
    Equity Share Capital33.8633.8633.86
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.59-4.20-7.74
    Diluted EPS-4.59-4.20-7.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.59-4.20-7.74
    Diluted EPS-4.59-4.20-7.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

