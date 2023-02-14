Kisan Mouldings Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 67.10 crore, down 6.95% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kisan Mouldings are:
Net Sales at Rs 67.10 crore in December 2022 down 6.95% from Rs. 72.12 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.55 crore in December 2022 up 40.67% from Rs. 26.21 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.88 crore in December 2022 up 54.68% from Rs. 15.18 crore in December 2021.
Kisan Mouldings shares closed at 9.45 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.00% returns over the last 6 months and -44.41% over the last 12 months.
|Kisan Mouldings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|67.10
|56.40
|72.12
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|67.10
|56.40
|72.12
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|53.61
|42.20
|51.67
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.43
|0.28
|4.89
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.14
|7.36
|16.05
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.91
|2.51
|3.23
|Depreciation
|1.97
|1.84
|2.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.27
|10.20
|11.95
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.22
|-7.98
|-17.84
|Other Income
|0.38
|0.41
|0.49
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.85
|-7.57
|-17.35
|Interest
|6.71
|6.65
|8.86
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-15.55
|-14.22
|-26.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-15.55
|-14.22
|-26.21
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-15.55
|-14.22
|-26.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-15.55
|-14.22
|-26.21
|Equity Share Capital
|33.86
|33.86
|33.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.59
|-4.20
|-7.74
|Diluted EPS
|-4.59
|-4.20
|-7.74
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.59
|-4.20
|-7.74
|Diluted EPS
|-4.59
|-4.20
|-7.74
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited