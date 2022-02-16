Kisan Mouldings Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 72.12 crore, up 13.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 72.12 crore in December 2021 up 13.82% from Rs. 63.36 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.21 crore in December 2021 down 191.63% from Rs. 8.99 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 15.18 crore in December 2021 down 616.33% from Rs. 2.94 crore in December 2020.

Kisan Mouldings shares closed at 16.45 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -15.86% returns over the last 6 months and 14.79% over the last 12 months.