Kisan Mouldings Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 72.12 crore, up 13.82% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2022 / 11:57 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kisan Mouldings are:
Net Sales at Rs 72.12 crore in December 2021 up 13.82% from Rs. 63.36 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.21 crore in December 2021 down 191.63% from Rs. 8.99 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 15.18 crore in December 2021 down 616.33% from Rs. 2.94 crore in December 2020.
Kisan Mouldings shares closed at 16.45 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -15.86% returns over the last 6 months and 14.79% over the last 12 months.
|Kisan Mouldings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|72.12
|81.07
|63.36
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|72.12
|81.07
|63.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|51.67
|62.51
|53.54
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.89
|3.76
|1.18
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|16.05
|3.94
|-9.61
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.23
|3.37
|3.03
|Depreciation
|2.17
|2.19
|2.89
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.95
|12.91
|12.76
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-17.84
|-7.62
|-0.43
|Other Income
|0.49
|0.42
|0.48
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-17.35
|-7.20
|0.05
|Interest
|8.86
|8.64
|9.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-26.21
|-15.83
|-8.99
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-26.21
|-15.83
|-8.99
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-26.21
|-15.83
|-8.99
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-26.21
|-15.83
|-8.99
|Equity Share Capital
|33.86
|33.86
|33.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.74
|-4.68
|-2.65
|Diluted EPS
|-7.74
|-4.68
|-2.65
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.74
|-4.68
|-2.65
|Diluted EPS
|-7.74
|-4.68
|-2.65
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited