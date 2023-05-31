English
    Kisan Mouldings Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 82.33 crore, down 17.65% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 03:02 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kisan Mouldings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 82.33 crore in March 2023 down 17.65% from Rs. 99.98 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.72 crore in March 2023 up 68.74% from Rs. 31.09 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2023 up 97.45% from Rs. 23.53 crore in March 2022.

    Kisan Mouldings shares closed at 8.48 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.62% returns over the last 6 months and -23.19% over the last 12 months.

    Kisan Mouldings
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations82.3367.1099.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations82.3367.1099.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials59.6553.6169.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.880.432.69
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.585.1437.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.542.913.13
    Depreciation2.011.972.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.2412.2813.41
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.57-9.22-28.21
    Other Income0.960.372.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.61-8.85-25.71
    Interest7.116.725.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-9.72-15.57-31.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-9.72-15.57-31.09
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-9.72-15.57-31.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-9.72-15.57-31.09
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-9.72-15.57-31.09
    Equity Share Capital33.8633.8633.86
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.87-4.60-9.18
    Diluted EPS-2.87-4.60-9.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.87-4.60-9.18
    Diluted EPS-2.87-4.60-9.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 02:44 pm