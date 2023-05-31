Kisan Mouldings Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 82.33 crore, down 17.65% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kisan Mouldings are:
Net Sales at Rs 82.33 crore in March 2023 down 17.65% from Rs. 99.98 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.72 crore in March 2023 up 68.74% from Rs. 31.09 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2023 up 97.45% from Rs. 23.53 crore in March 2022.
Kisan Mouldings shares closed at 8.48 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.62% returns over the last 6 months and -23.19% over the last 12 months.
|Kisan Mouldings
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|82.33
|67.10
|99.98
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|82.33
|67.10
|99.98
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|59.65
|53.61
|69.72
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.88
|0.43
|2.69
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|6.58
|5.14
|37.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.54
|2.91
|3.13
|Depreciation
|2.01
|1.97
|2.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.24
|12.28
|13.41
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.57
|-9.22
|-28.21
|Other Income
|0.96
|0.37
|2.50
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.61
|-8.85
|-25.71
|Interest
|7.11
|6.72
|5.38
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.72
|-15.57
|-31.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.72
|-15.57
|-31.09
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.72
|-15.57
|-31.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.72
|-15.57
|-31.09
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-9.72
|-15.57
|-31.09
|Equity Share Capital
|33.86
|33.86
|33.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.87
|-4.60
|-9.18
|Diluted EPS
|-2.87
|-4.60
|-9.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.87
|-4.60
|-9.18
|Diluted EPS
|-2.87
|-4.60
|-9.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited