Kisan Mouldings Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 99.98 crore, up 38.08% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:48 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kisan Mouldings are:

Net Sales at Rs 99.98 crore in March 2022 up 38.08% from Rs. 72.41 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 31.09 crore in March 2022 down 61.51% from Rs. 19.25 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 23.53 crore in March 2022 down 169.22% from Rs. 8.74 crore in March 2021.

Kisan Mouldings shares closed at 11.11 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -20.93% returns over the last 6 months and -29.01% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 99.98 72.12 72.41
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 99.98 72.12 72.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 69.72 51.67 60.16
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.69 4.89 1.03
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 37.06 16.05 -0.23
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.13 3.23 2.50
Depreciation 2.18 2.17 2.69
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.41 11.95 18.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -28.21 -17.84 -11.75
Other Income 2.50 0.48 0.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -25.71 -17.36 -11.43
Interest 5.38 8.86 8.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -31.09 -26.21 -19.54
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -31.09 -26.21 -19.54
Tax -- -- -0.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -31.09 -26.21 -19.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -31.09 -26.21 -19.25
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -31.09 -26.21 -19.25
Equity Share Capital 33.86 33.86 33.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -9.18 -7.74 -5.68
Diluted EPS -9.18 -7.74 -5.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -9.18 -7.74 -5.68
Diluted EPS -9.18 -7.74 -5.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
