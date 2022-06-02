Kisan Mouldings Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 99.98 crore, up 38.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 99.98 crore in March 2022 up 38.08% from Rs. 72.41 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 31.09 crore in March 2022 down 61.51% from Rs. 19.25 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 23.53 crore in March 2022 down 169.22% from Rs. 8.74 crore in March 2021.

Kisan Mouldings shares closed at 11.11 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -20.93% returns over the last 6 months and -29.01% over the last 12 months.