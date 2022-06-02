English
    Kisan Mouldings Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 99.98 crore, up 38.08% Y-o-Y

    June 02, 2022 / 12:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kisan Mouldings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 99.98 crore in March 2022 up 38.08% from Rs. 72.41 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 31.09 crore in March 2022 down 61.51% from Rs. 19.25 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 23.53 crore in March 2022 down 169.22% from Rs. 8.74 crore in March 2021.

    Kisan Mouldings shares closed at 11.11 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -20.93% returns over the last 6 months and -29.01% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    Kisan Mouldings
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations99.9872.1272.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations99.9872.1272.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials69.7251.6760.16
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.694.891.03
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks37.0616.05-0.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.133.232.50
    Depreciation2.182.172.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.4111.9518.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-28.21-17.84-11.75
    Other Income2.500.480.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-25.71-17.36-11.43
    Interest5.388.868.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-31.09-26.21-19.54
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-31.09-26.21-19.54
    Tax-----0.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-31.09-26.21-19.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-31.09-26.21-19.25
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-31.09-26.21-19.25
    Equity Share Capital33.8633.8633.86
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-9.18-7.74-5.68
    Diluted EPS-9.18-7.74-5.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-9.18-7.74-5.68
    Diluted EPS-9.18-7.74-5.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:33 pm
