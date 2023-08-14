Kisan Mouldings Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 81.01 crore, up 20.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 81.01 crore in June 2023 up 20.64% from Rs. 67.15 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.08 crore in June 2023 down 296.65% from Rs. 3.60 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.04 crore in June 2023 down 91.84% from Rs. 12.74 crore in June 2022.

Kisan Mouldings shares closed at 10.56 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 11.75% returns over the last 6 months and -0.94% over the last 12 months.