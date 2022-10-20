 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kirloskar Pneum Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 295.20 crore, up 30.28% Y-o-Y

Oct 20, 2022 / 09:38 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kirloskar Pneumatic Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 295.20 crore in September 2022 up 30.28% from Rs. 226.59 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.21 crore in September 2022 up 139.31% from Rs. 11.37 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.17 crore in September 2022 up 68.97% from Rs. 26.14 crore in September 2021.

Kirloskar Pneum EPS has increased to Rs. 4.22 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.77 in September 2021.

Kirloskar Pneum shares closed at 587.25 on October 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given 45.47% returns over the last 6 months and 63.33% over the last 12 months.

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 295.20 272.28 226.59
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 295.20 272.28 226.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 185.63 124.47 127.85
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -21.54 35.19 -1.31
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 35.14 37.18 31.78
Depreciation 8.29 8.17 9.85
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 56.21 47.38 45.55
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.47 19.89 12.87
Other Income 4.41 1.83 3.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.88 21.72 16.29
Interest -- -- 0.71
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 35.88 21.72 15.58
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 35.88 21.72 15.58
Tax 8.67 5.45 4.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 27.21 16.27 11.37
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 27.21 16.27 11.37
Equity Share Capital 12.91 12.90 12.87
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.22 2.52 1.77
Diluted EPS 4.18 2.51 1.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.22 2.52 1.77
Diluted EPS 4.18 2.51 1.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

