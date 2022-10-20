Kirloskar Pneum Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 295.20 crore, up 30.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 295.20 crore in September 2022 up 30.28% from Rs. 226.59 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.21 crore in September 2022 up 139.31% from Rs. 11.37 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.17 crore in September 2022 up 68.97% from Rs. 26.14 crore in September 2021.

Kirloskar Pneum EPS has increased to Rs. 4.22 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.77 in September 2021.

Kirloskar Pneum shares closed at 587.25 on October 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given 45.47% returns over the last 6 months and 63.33% over the last 12 months.