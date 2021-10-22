Kirloskar Pneum Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 226.59 crore, up 55.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 226.59 crore in September 2021 up 55.12% from Rs. 146.07 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.37 crore in September 2021 up 92.06% from Rs. 5.92 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.14 crore in September 2021 up 42.84% from Rs. 18.30 crore in September 2020.

Kirloskar Pneum EPS has increased to Rs. 1.77 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.92 in September 2020.

Kirloskar Pneum shares closed at 350.55 on October 21, 2021 (BSE)