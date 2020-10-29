Kirloskar Pneum Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 146.07 crore, down 25.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 146.07 crore in September 2020 down 25.79% from Rs. 196.84 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.92 crore in September 2020 down 24.49% from Rs. 7.84 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.30 crore in September 2020 up 8.86% from Rs. 16.81 crore in September 2019.

Kirloskar Pneum EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.92 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.22 in September 2019.

Kirloskar Pneum shares closed at 113.00 on October 28, 2020 (BSE) and has given 7.93% returns over the last 6 months and -19.31% over the last 12 months.