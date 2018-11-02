Kirloskar Pneum Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 190.41 crore, up 118.39% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 190.41 crore in September 2018 up 118.39% from Rs. 87.19 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.84 crore in September 2018 up 1222.01% from Rs. 1.59 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.91 crore in September 2018 up 6889.36% from Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2017.

Kirloskar Pneum EPS has increased to Rs. 2.78 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.24 in September 2017.

Kirloskar Pneum shares closed at 161.70 on November 01, 2018 (BSE) and has given -22.14% returns over the last 6 months and -12.76% over the last 12 months.