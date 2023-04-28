 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kirloskar Pneum Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 359.58 crore, down 9.74% Y-o-Y

Apr 28, 2023 / 09:41 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kirloskar Pneumatic Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 359.58 crore in March 2023 down 9.74% from Rs. 398.40 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.24 crore in March 2023 down 40.74% from Rs. 54.40 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.64 crore in March 2023 down 37.77% from Rs. 81.37 crore in March 2022.

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 359.58 312.28 398.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 359.58 312.28 398.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 179.98 176.04 249.19
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 17.47 -0.09 -26.22
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 35.99 35.38 33.48
Depreciation 8.57 8.52 8.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 78.24 50.96 64.28
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 39.33 41.47 69.51
Other Income 2.74 2.21 3.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 42.07 43.68 73.21
Interest 0.02 0.06 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 42.05 43.62 73.20
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 42.05 43.62 73.20
Tax 9.81 10.77 18.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 32.24 32.85 54.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 32.24 32.85 54.40
Equity Share Capital 12.93 12.92 12.89
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.99 5.09 8.45
Diluted EPS 4.98 5.07 8.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.99 5.09 8.45
Diluted EPS 4.98 5.07 8.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
