Kirloskar Pneum Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 359.58 crore, down 9.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 359.58 crore in March 2023 down 9.74% from Rs. 398.40 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.24 crore in March 2023 down 40.74% from Rs. 54.40 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.64 crore in March 2023 down 37.77% from Rs. 81.37 crore in March 2022.