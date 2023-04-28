Kirloskar Pneum Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 359.58 crore, down 9.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 359.58 crore in March 2023 down 9.74% from Rs. 398.40 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.24 crore in March 2023 down 40.74% from Rs. 54.40 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.64 crore in March 2023 down 37.77% from Rs. 81.37 crore in March 2022.

Kirloskar Pneum EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.99 in March 2023 from Rs. 8.45 in March 2022.

Kirloskar Pneum shares closed at 613.20 on April 27, 2023 (NSE)