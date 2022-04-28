 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kirloskar Pneum Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 398.40 crore, down 4.02% Y-o-Y

Apr 28, 2022 / 05:55 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kirloskar Pneumatic Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 398.40 crore in March 2022 down 4.02% from Rs. 415.08 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.40 crore in March 2022 up 8.11% from Rs. 50.32 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.37 crore in March 2022 up 9.44% from Rs. 74.35 crore in March 2021.

Kirloskar Pneum EPS has increased to Rs. 8.45 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.84 in March 2021.

Kirloskar Pneum shares closed at 414.40 on April 27, 2022 (BSE)

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 398.40 227.28 415.08
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 398.40 227.28 415.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 249.19 128.50 208.84
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -26.22 -5.52 43.03
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 33.48 32.08 29.76
Depreciation 8.16 7.91 9.28
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 64.28 50.19 61.28
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 69.51 14.12 62.89
Other Income 3.70 2.12 2.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 73.21 16.24 65.07
Interest 0.01 0.69 0.93
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 73.20 15.55 64.14
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 73.20 15.55 64.14
Tax 18.80 3.44 13.82
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 54.40 12.11 50.32
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 54.40 12.11 50.32
Equity Share Capital 12.89 12.88 12.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.45 1.88 7.84
Diluted EPS 8.40 1.87 7.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.45 1.88 7.84
Diluted EPS 8.40 1.87 7.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 28, 2022 05:44 pm
