Kirloskar Pneum Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 398.40 crore, down 4.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 398.40 crore in March 2022 down 4.02% from Rs. 415.08 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.40 crore in March 2022 up 8.11% from Rs. 50.32 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.37 crore in March 2022 up 9.44% from Rs. 74.35 crore in March 2021.

Kirloskar Pneum EPS has increased to Rs. 8.45 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.84 in March 2021.

Kirloskar Pneum shares closed at 414.40 on April 27, 2022 (BSE)