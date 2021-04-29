Kirloskar Pneum Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 415.08 crore, up 86.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 415.08 crore in March 2021 up 86.23% from Rs. 222.89 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.32 crore in March 2021 up 109.4% from Rs. 24.03 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.35 crore in March 2021 up 75.23% from Rs. 42.43 crore in March 2020.

Kirloskar Pneum EPS has increased to Rs. 7.84 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.74 in March 2020.

Kirloskar Pneum shares closed at 258.90 on April 28, 2021 (BSE) and has given 130.13% returns over the last 6 months and 142.42% over the last 12 months.