Kirloskar Pneum Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 415.08 crore, up 86.23% Y-o-Y

April 29, 2021 / 07:18 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kirloskar Pneumatic Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 415.08 crore in March 2021 up 86.23% from Rs. 222.89 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.32 crore in March 2021 up 109.4% from Rs. 24.03 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.35 crore in March 2021 up 75.23% from Rs. 42.43 crore in March 2020.

Kirloskar Pneum EPS has increased to Rs. 7.84 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.74 in March 2020.

Kirloskar Pneum shares closed at 258.90 on April 28, 2021 (BSE) and has given 130.13% returns over the last 6 months and 142.42% over the last 12 months.

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations415.08180.31222.89
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations415.08180.31222.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials208.84108.31122.66
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks43.03-18.26-15.49
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost29.7630.1629.46
Depreciation9.289.3810.66
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses61.2834.0751.43
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax62.8916.6524.17
Other Income2.182.977.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax65.0719.6231.77
Interest0.930.290.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax64.1419.3331.20
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax64.1419.3331.20
Tax13.826.067.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities50.3213.2724.03
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period50.3213.2724.03
Equity Share Capital12.8512.8412.84
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.842.073.74
Diluted EPS7.812.073.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.842.073.74
Diluted EPS7.812.073.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Compressors #Earnings First-Cut #Kirloskar Pneum #Kirloskar Pneumatic Company #Results
first published: Apr 29, 2021 07:14 pm

