Kirloskar Pneum Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 242.22 crore, down 11.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 242.22 crore in June 2023 down 11.04% from Rs. 272.28 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.93 crore in June 2023 up 10.2% from Rs. 16.27 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.23 crore in June 2023 up 7.83% from Rs. 29.89 crore in June 2022.

Kirloskar Pneum EPS has increased to Rs. 2.77 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.52 in June 2022.

Kirloskar Pneum shares closed at 648.50 on July 21, 2023 (NSE)