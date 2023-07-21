English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Kirloskar Pneum Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 242.22 crore, down 11.04% Y-o-Y

    July 21, 2023 / 09:56 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kirloskar Pneumatic Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 242.22 crore in June 2023 down 11.04% from Rs. 272.28 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.93 crore in June 2023 up 10.2% from Rs. 16.27 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.23 crore in June 2023 up 7.83% from Rs. 29.89 crore in June 2022.

    Kirloskar Pneum EPS has increased to Rs. 2.77 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.52 in June 2022.

    Kirloskar Pneum shares closed at 648.50 on July 21, 2023 (NSE)

    Kirloskar Pneumatic Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations242.22359.58272.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations242.22359.58272.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials115.32179.98124.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.5917.4735.19
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost41.6535.9937.18
    Depreciation8.718.578.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses50.1778.2447.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.7839.3319.89
    Other Income5.742.741.83
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.5242.0721.72
    Interest0.020.02--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax23.5042.0521.72
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax23.5042.0521.72
    Tax5.579.815.45
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.9332.2416.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.9332.2416.27
    Equity Share Capital12.9312.9312.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.774.992.52
    Diluted EPS2.764.982.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.774.992.52
    Diluted EPS2.764.982.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Compressors #Earnings First-Cut #Kirloskar Pneum #Kirloskar Pneumatic Company #Results
    first published: Jul 21, 2023 09:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!