Kirloskar Pneum Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 272.28 crore, up 61.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 272.28 crore in June 2022 up 61.2% from Rs. 168.91 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.27 crore in June 2022 up 130.13% from Rs. 7.07 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.89 crore in June 2022 up 50.96% from Rs. 19.80 crore in June 2021.

Kirloskar Pneum EPS has increased to Rs. 2.52 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.10 in June 2021.

Kirloskar Pneum shares closed at 490.15 on July 18, 2022 (BSE)