Kirloskar Pneum Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 272.28 crore, up 61.2% Y-o-Y

Jul 19, 2022 / 06:09 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kirloskar Pneumatic Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 272.28 crore in June 2022 up 61.2% from Rs. 168.91 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.27 crore in June 2022 up 130.13% from Rs. 7.07 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.89 crore in June 2022 up 50.96% from Rs. 19.80 crore in June 2021.

Kirloskar Pneum EPS has increased to Rs. 2.52 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.10 in June 2021.

Kirloskar Pneum shares closed at 490.15 on July 18, 2022 (BSE)

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 272.28 398.40 168.91
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 272.28 398.40 168.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 124.47 249.19 86.07
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 35.19 -26.22 1.75
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 37.18 33.48 32.14
Depreciation 8.17 8.16 9.29
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 47.38 64.28 32.23
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.89 69.51 7.43
Other Income 1.83 3.70 3.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.72 73.21 10.51
Interest -- 0.01 0.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 21.72 73.20 9.82
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 21.72 73.20 9.82
Tax 5.45 18.80 2.75
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.27 54.40 7.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.27 54.40 7.07
Equity Share Capital 12.90 12.89 12.87
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.52 8.45 1.10
Diluted EPS 2.51 8.40 1.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.52 8.45 1.10
Diluted EPS 2.51 8.40 1.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 19, 2022 06:00 pm
