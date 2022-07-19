English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now:1 Day to go: Attend Option Omega 3.0 : 12 days Retail Option Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Kirloskar Pneum Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 272.28 crore, up 61.2% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2022 / 06:09 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kirloskar Pneumatic Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 272.28 crore in June 2022 up 61.2% from Rs. 168.91 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.27 crore in June 2022 up 130.13% from Rs. 7.07 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.89 crore in June 2022 up 50.96% from Rs. 19.80 crore in June 2021.

    Kirloskar Pneum EPS has increased to Rs. 2.52 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.10 in June 2021.

    Close

    Kirloskar Pneum shares closed at 490.15 on July 18, 2022 (BSE)

    Kirloskar Pneumatic Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations272.28398.40168.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations272.28398.40168.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials124.47249.1986.07
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks35.19-26.221.75
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost37.1833.4832.14
    Depreciation8.178.169.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses47.3864.2832.23
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.8969.517.43
    Other Income1.833.703.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.7273.2110.51
    Interest--0.010.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.7273.209.82
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax21.7273.209.82
    Tax5.4518.802.75
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.2754.407.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.2754.407.07
    Equity Share Capital12.9012.8912.87
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.528.451.10
    Diluted EPS2.518.401.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.528.451.10
    Diluted EPS2.518.401.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Compressors #Earnings First-Cut #Kirloskar Pneum #Kirloskar Pneumatic Company #Results
    first published: Jul 19, 2022 06:00 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.