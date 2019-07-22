Kirloskar Pneum Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 180.13 crore, up 34.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 180.13 crore in June 2019 up 34.44% from Rs. 133.99 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.46 crore in June 2019 up 70.44% from Rs. 2.03 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.38 crore in June 2019 up 77.54% from Rs. 6.41 crore in June 2018.

Kirloskar Pneum EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.54 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.58 in June 2018.

Kirloskar Pneum shares closed at 176.80 on July 19, 2019 (BSE) and has given -11.09% returns over the last 6 months and 0.44% over the last 12 months.