Kirloskar Pneum Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 312.28 crore, up 37.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 312.28 crore in December 2022 up 37.4% from Rs. 227.28 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.85 crore in December 2022 up 171.26% from Rs. 12.11 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.20 crore in December 2022 up 116.15% from Rs. 24.15 crore in December 2021.