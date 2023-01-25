 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Kirloskar Pneum Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 312.28 crore, up 37.4% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 10:59 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kirloskar Pneumatic Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 312.28 crore in December 2022 up 37.4% from Rs. 227.28 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.85 crore in December 2022 up 171.26% from Rs. 12.11 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.20 crore in December 2022 up 116.15% from Rs. 24.15 crore in December 2021.

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 312.28 295.20 227.28
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 312.28 295.20 227.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 176.04 185.63 128.50
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.09 -21.54 -5.52
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 35.38 35.14 32.08
Depreciation 8.52 8.29 7.91
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 50.96 56.21 50.19
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.47 31.47 14.12
Other Income 2.21 4.41 2.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 43.68 35.88 16.24
Interest 0.06 -- 0.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 43.62 35.88 15.55
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 43.62 35.88 15.55
Tax 10.77 8.67 3.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 32.85 27.21 12.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 32.85 27.21 12.11
Equity Share Capital 12.92 12.91 12.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.09 4.22 1.88
Diluted EPS 5.07 4.18 1.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.09 4.22 1.88
Diluted EPS 5.07 4.18 1.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited