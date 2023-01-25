English
    Kirloskar Pneum Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 312.28 crore, up 37.4% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 10:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kirloskar Pneumatic Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 312.28 crore in December 2022 up 37.4% from Rs. 227.28 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.85 crore in December 2022 up 171.26% from Rs. 12.11 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.20 crore in December 2022 up 116.15% from Rs. 24.15 crore in December 2021.

    Kirloskar Pneumatic Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations312.28295.20227.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations312.28295.20227.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials176.04185.63128.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.09-21.54-5.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost35.3835.1432.08
    Depreciation8.528.297.91
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses50.9656.2150.19
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.4731.4714.12
    Other Income2.214.412.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.6835.8816.24
    Interest0.06--0.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax43.6235.8815.55
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax43.6235.8815.55
    Tax10.778.673.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities32.8527.2112.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period32.8527.2112.11
    Equity Share Capital12.9212.9112.88
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.094.221.88
    Diluted EPS5.074.181.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.094.221.88
    Diluted EPS5.074.181.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
