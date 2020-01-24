Kirloskar Pneum Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 221.26 crore, up 65.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 221.26 crore in December 2019 up 65.33% from Rs. 133.83 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.17 crore in December 2019 up 548.93% from Rs. 2.80 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.07 crore in December 2019 up 218.53% from Rs. 11.01 crore in December 2018.

Kirloskar Pneum EPS has increased to Rs. 2.83 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.44 in December 2018.

Kirloskar Pneum shares closed at 169.55 on January 23, 2020 (BSE) and has given -3.00% returns over the last 6 months and -5.36% over the last 12 months.