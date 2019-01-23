Kirloskar Pneum Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 133.83 crore, up 13.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 133.83 crore in December 2018 up 13.19% from Rs. 118.24 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.80 crore in December 2018 down 52.7% from Rs. 5.92 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.01 crore in December 2018 down 10.49% from Rs. 12.30 crore in December 2017.

Kirloskar Pneum EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.44 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.61 in December 2017.

Kirloskar Pneum shares closed at 197.20 on January 22, 2019 (BSE) and has given 10.25% returns over the last 6 months and 3.21% over the last 12 months.