 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Kirloskar Oil surges 14% after a block deal involving 19 million shares

Moneycontrol News
Mar 08, 2023 / 11:08 AM IST

ET now reported that the Kulkarni family likely exited their holding in Kirloskar Oil via the block deals

markets

Shares of Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd jumped nearly 14 percent on Wednesday after a huge block deal involving 18.80 million shares in bunched trade, Bloomberg reported.

Though the details of the buyers and sellers were not known, ET Now reported that the Kulkarni family likely to have exited their holding in Kirloskar Oil through the block deals. Local institutions, insurance companies were the likely buyers.

The deal saw as much as 13 percent stake change hands. As of December 2022, the total promoter holdings in the Kirloskar Oil Engines stood at 59.42 percent.

At 10.03am, the stock hit a high of Rs 371.65 on the BSE, up 14 percent from its previous close. It is up 12 percent so far this year.