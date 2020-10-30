172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|kirloskar-oil-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-661-72-crore-down-3-15-y-o-y-6042021.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2020 05:10 PM IST

Kirloskar Oil Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 661.72 crore, down 3.15% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kirloskar Oil Engines are:

Net Sales at Rs 661.72 crore in September 2020 down 3.15% from Rs. 683.27 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.23 crore in September 2020 up 27.72% from Rs. 36.98 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.97 crore in September 2020 up 53.67% from Rs. 53.34 crore in September 2019.

Kirloskar Oil EPS has increased to Rs. 3.27 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.56 in September 2019.

Kirloskar Oil shares closed at 99.80 on October 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -11.25% returns over the last 6 months and -41.19% over the last 12 months.

Kirloskar Oil Engines
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations661.72320.44683.27
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations661.72320.44683.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials285.88111.80301.27
Purchase of Traded Goods125.7552.74153.50
Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.5239.86-9.20
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost41.8044.6457.32
Depreciation15.0714.7516.36
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses122.2175.92136.81
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax60.49-19.2727.21
Other Income6.414.829.77
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax66.90-14.4536.98
Interest1.810.521.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax65.09-14.9735.70
Exceptional Items----16.49
P/L Before Tax65.09-14.9752.19
Tax17.86-4.1715.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities47.23-10.8036.98
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period47.23-10.8036.98
Equity Share Capital28.9228.9228.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.27-0.752.56
Diluted EPS3.27-0.752.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.27-0.752.56
Diluted EPS3.27-0.752.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 30, 2020 05:00 pm

#Earnings First-Cut #Engines #Kirloskar Oil #Kirloskar Oil Engines #Results

