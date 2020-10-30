Kirloskar Oil Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 661.72 crore, down 3.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 661.72 crore in September 2020 down 3.15% from Rs. 683.27 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.23 crore in September 2020 up 27.72% from Rs. 36.98 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.97 crore in September 2020 up 53.67% from Rs. 53.34 crore in September 2019.

Kirloskar Oil EPS has increased to Rs. 3.27 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.56 in September 2019.

Kirloskar Oil shares closed at 99.80 on October 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -11.25% returns over the last 6 months and -41.19% over the last 12 months.