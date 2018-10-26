Kirloskar Oil Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 762.03 crore, up 17.83% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 762.03 crore in September 2018 up 17.83% from Rs. 646.71 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.23 crore in September 2018 up 37.94% from Rs. 29.89 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.93 crore in September 2018 up 12.85% from Rs. 72.60 crore in September 2017.

Kirloskar Oil EPS has increased to Rs. 2.85 in September 2018 from Rs. 2.07 in September 2017.

Kirloskar Oil shares closed at 203.60 on October 25, 2018 (NSE) and has given -39.42% returns over the last 6 months and -43.21% over the last 12 months.