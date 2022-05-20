 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kirloskar Oil Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 990.03 crore, up 8.25% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2022 / 11:35 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kirloskar Oil Engines are:

Net Sales at Rs 990.03 crore in March 2022 up 8.25% from Rs. 914.58 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 119.56 crore in March 2022 up 64.46% from Rs. 72.70 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 110.16 crore in March 2022 down 12.3% from Rs. 125.61 crore in March 2021.

Kirloskar Oil EPS has increased to Rs. 8.27 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.03 in March 2021.

Kirloskar Oil shares closed at 141.45 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.75% returns over the last 6 months and -32.47% over the last 12 months.

Kirloskar Oil Engines
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 990.03 836.91 914.58
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 990.03 836.91 914.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 444.29 408.37 424.31
Purchase of Traded Goods 219.75 198.14 184.58
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 15.59 -12.40 -16.36
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 48.93 54.87 56.72
Depreciation 19.14 18.96 17.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -4.07 -- --
Other Expenses 162.93 137.26 147.86
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 83.47 31.71 100.43
Other Income 7.55 4.81 8.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 91.02 36.52 108.57
Interest 1.50 2.21 1.32
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 89.52 34.31 107.25
Exceptional Items 52.65 -- -8.37
P/L Before Tax 142.17 34.31 98.88
Tax 22.61 9.04 26.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 119.56 25.27 72.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 119.56 25.27 72.70
Equity Share Capital 28.92 28.92 28.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.27 1.75 5.03
Diluted EPS 8.26 1.74 5.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.27 1.75 5.03
Diluted EPS 8.26 1.74 5.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 20, 2022 11:22 am
