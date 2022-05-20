Kirloskar Oil Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 990.03 crore, up 8.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 990.03 crore in March 2022 up 8.25% from Rs. 914.58 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 119.56 crore in March 2022 up 64.46% from Rs. 72.70 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 110.16 crore in March 2022 down 12.3% from Rs. 125.61 crore in March 2021.

Kirloskar Oil EPS has increased to Rs. 8.27 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.03 in March 2021.

Kirloskar Oil shares closed at 141.45 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.75% returns over the last 6 months and -32.47% over the last 12 months.