Kirloskar Oil Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 914.58 crore, up 28.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 914.58 crore in March 2021 up 28.7% from Rs. 710.62 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.70 crore in March 2021 up 56.01% from Rs. 46.60 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 125.61 crore in March 2021 up 60.09% from Rs. 78.46 crore in March 2020.

Kirloskar Oil EPS has increased to Rs. 5.03 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.22 in March 2020.

Kirloskar Oil shares closed at 202.50 on May 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 102.50% returns over the last 6 months and 90.77% over the last 12 months.