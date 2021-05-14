MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Kirloskar Oil Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 914.58 crore, up 28.7% Y-o-Y

May 14, 2021 / 12:50 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kirloskar Oil Engines are:

Net Sales at Rs 914.58 crore in March 2021 up 28.7% from Rs. 710.62 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.70 crore in March 2021 up 56.01% from Rs. 46.60 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 125.61 crore in March 2021 up 60.09% from Rs. 78.46 crore in March 2020.

Kirloskar Oil EPS has increased to Rs. 5.03 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.22 in March 2020.

Close

Kirloskar Oil shares closed at 202.50 on May 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 102.50% returns over the last 6 months and 90.77% over the last 12 months.

Kirloskar Oil Engines
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations914.58797.70710.62
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations914.58797.70710.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials424.31355.28343.13
Purchase of Traded Goods184.58162.57123.90
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-16.366.20-20.79
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost56.7255.7150.04
Depreciation17.0415.2916.25
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses147.86124.15146.98
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax100.4378.5051.11
Other Income8.146.6111.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax108.5785.1162.21
Interest1.322.711.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax107.2582.4060.88
Exceptional Items-8.37----
P/L Before Tax98.8882.4060.88
Tax26.1821.7914.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities72.7060.6146.60
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period72.7060.6146.60
Equity Share Capital28.9228.9228.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.034.193.22
Diluted EPS5.034.193.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.034.193.22
Diluted EPS5.034.193.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Engines #Kirloskar Oil #Kirloskar Oil Engines #Results
first published: May 14, 2021 12:44 pm

Must Listen

Setting Sail | Here's why Ronnie Screwvala thinks a unicorn is an artificial thing

Setting Sail | Here's why Ronnie Screwvala thinks a unicorn is an artificial thing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.