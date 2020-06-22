Kirloskar Oil Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 710.62 crore, down 16.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 710.62 crore in March 2020 down 16.21% from Rs. 848.05 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.60 crore in March 2020 down 49.4% from Rs. 92.10 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.46 crore in March 2020 down 49.58% from Rs. 155.61 crore in March 2019.

Kirloskar Oil EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.22 in March 2020 from Rs. 6.37 in March 2019.

Kirloskar Oil shares closed at 103.25 on June 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given -28.45% returns over the last 6 months and -44.70% over the last 12 months.