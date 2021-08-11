Kirloskar Oil Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 647.24 crore, up 101.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 647.24 crore in June 2021 up 101.98% from Rs. 320.44 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.47 crore in June 2021 up 326.57% from Rs. 10.80 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.69 crore in June 2021 up 18130% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2020.

Kirloskar Oil EPS has increased to Rs. 1.69 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.75 in June 2020.

Kirloskar Oil shares closed at 223.10 on August 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 57.22% returns over the last 6 months and 106.57% over the last 12 months.