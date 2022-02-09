Kirloskar Oil Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 836.91 crore, up 4.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 836.91 crore in December 2021 up 4.92% from Rs. 797.70 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.27 crore in December 2021 down 58.31% from Rs. 60.61 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.48 crore in December 2021 down 44.74% from Rs. 100.40 crore in December 2020.

Kirloskar Oil EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.75 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.19 in December 2020.

Kirloskar Oil shares closed at 160.15 on February 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.99% returns over the last 6 months and 14.68% over the last 12 months.