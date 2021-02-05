Kirloskar Oil Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 797.70 crore, up 10.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 797.70 crore in December 2020 up 10.47% from Rs. 722.10 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.61 crore in December 2020 up 41.98% from Rs. 42.69 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.40 crore in December 2020 up 58.94% from Rs. 63.17 crore in December 2019.

Kirloskar Oil EPS has increased to Rs. 4.19 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.95 in December 2019.

Kirloskar Oil shares closed at 137.65 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 27.57% returns over the last 6 months and -4.08% over the last 12 months.