MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Kirloskar Oil Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 797.70 crore, up 10.47% Y-o-Y

February 05, 2021 / 05:26 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kirloskar Oil Engines are:

Net Sales at Rs 797.70 crore in December 2020 up 10.47% from Rs. 722.10 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.61 crore in December 2020 up 41.98% from Rs. 42.69 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.40 crore in December 2020 up 58.94% from Rs. 63.17 crore in December 2019.

Kirloskar Oil EPS has increased to Rs. 4.19 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.95 in December 2019.

Close

Kirloskar Oil shares closed at 137.65 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 27.57% returns over the last 6 months and -4.08% over the last 12 months.

Kirloskar Oil Engines
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations797.70661.72722.10
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations797.70661.72722.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials355.28285.88323.35
Purchase of Traded Goods162.57125.75140.67
Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.2010.529.00
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost55.7141.8056.95
Depreciation15.2915.0716.84
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses124.15122.21135.14
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax78.5060.4940.15
Other Income6.616.416.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax85.1166.9046.33
Interest2.711.810.95
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax82.4065.0945.38
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax82.4065.0945.38
Tax21.7917.862.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities60.6147.2342.69
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period60.6147.2342.69
Equity Share Capital28.9228.9228.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.193.272.95
Diluted EPS4.193.272.95
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.193.272.95
Diluted EPS4.193.272.95
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Engines #Kirloskar Oil #Kirloskar Oil Engines #Results
first published: Feb 5, 2021 05:11 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 50 lakh Indians have been vaccinated so far; Pfizer withdraws emergency use application in India

Coronavirus Essential | 50 lakh Indians have been vaccinated so far; Pfizer withdraws emergency use application in India

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.