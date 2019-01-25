Kirloskar Oil Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 774.31 crore, up 13.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 774.31 crore in December 2018 up 13.1% from Rs. 684.61 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.00 crore in December 2018 up 6.46% from Rs. 39.45 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 80.51 crore in December 2018 down 6.78% from Rs. 86.37 crore in December 2017.

Kirloskar Oil EPS has increased to Rs. 2.90 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.73 in December 2017.

Kirloskar Oil shares closed at 180.40 on January 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -25.21% returns over the last 6 months and -56.03% over the last 12 months.